Alexa Emerson waiting to hear if she will head straight to trial

Alexa Emerson will have to wait another two weeks to find out if she will be heading straight to trial.

Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, faces a total of 83 charges for a series of suspicious packages scares and bomb threats in Saskatoon from last fall and into this spring.

The Crown is seeking a direct indictment against Emerson, which needs to be granted by Saskatchewan’s attorney general.

A direct indictment would bypass a preliminary hearing.

The Crown has not said why they are seeking a direct indictment, but reasons for asking for one include the length of time for a preliminary hearing or unreasonable costs.

The decision was expected on Tuesday but has been set over until Nov. 1.