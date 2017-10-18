Crime
October 18, 2017 10:24 am

Alexa Emerson waiting to hear if she will head straight to trial

By and Global News

Alexa Emerson is expected to find out on Nov. 1 if her case will bypass a preliminary hearing and head straight to trial.

File / Global News
A A

Alexa Emerson will have to wait another two weeks to find out if she will be heading straight to trial.

Emerson, who is also known as Amanda Totchek, faces a total of 83 charges for a series of suspicious packages scares and bomb threats in Saskatoon from last fall and into this spring.

READ MORE: Accused in Saskatoon bomb threats, suspicious packages has new lawyer

The Crown is seeking a direct indictment against Emerson, which needs to be granted by Saskatchewan’s attorney general.

A direct indictment would bypass a preliminary hearing.

The Crown has not said why they are seeking a direct indictment, but reasons for asking for one include the length of time for a preliminary hearing or unreasonable costs.

The decision was expected on Tuesday but has been set over until Nov. 1.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alexa Emerson
Amanda Totchek
Bomb Threat
Bomb Threats
Saskatoon Bomb Threat
Saskatoon Bomb Threats
Saskatoon Suspicious Package
Saskatoon Suspicious Packages
Suspicious Package
Suspicious Packages

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News