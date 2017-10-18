United Conservative hopefuls go one last round before leadership vote

As a gale-force wind and wildfire emergency ravaged southern Alberta on Tuesday night, the United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership debate tour pressed on with one final stop at Lethbridge Exhibition Park.

Doug Schwetizer used Calgary’s election results as a cautionary tale for those in attendance, continuing to drive home his point that the party needs to ensure it connects with younger voters.

“You hear a lot about experience on this stage,” Schweitzer said. “Politics is changing right now.”

“If it was about experience, Justin Trudeau would not be prime minister, Naheed Nenshi wouldn’t be mayor of Calgary, Don Iveson wouldn’t be mayor of Edmonton.”

Schweitzer said municipal candidates who would have easily won a decade ago found themselves “blown out” because other candidates brought social issues to the table which resonated with millennial voters, which he said will be the largest voting block in the next provincial election.

“If we don’t reach out to those young Albertans across this province, there’s a risk they’ll turn against us and the next election campaign could be a real challenge.”

During a portion of the evening where candidates asked questions of each other, it was Brian Jean who bluntly put his opponents on the spot about their intentions if they are not chosen as leader.

“Will you at first opportunity run?” Jean asked Jason Kenney to the sound of applause from the audience.

“Yes,” Kenney replied. “I’ve said from Day 1 that this whole unity project is much bigger than any individual.”

“We need to keep this coalition not just together, but to broaden it and expand it.”

Schweitzer said he, too, would continue to be part of the UCP’s drive toward the 2019 election.

Voting to select the first UCP leader will begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26, concluding at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28. The leader will be announced at a media event in Calgary soon after voting closes.