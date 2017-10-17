Canada
October 17, 2017 11:06 pm
Updated: October 17, 2017 11:45 pm

Some Lethbridge residents told to prepare for evacuation because of wildfire in coulees

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH: Viewer video of the fire just outside of the Lethbridge Country Club Tuesday night.

Residents of a south Lethbridge community were told “mandatory evacuation may be necessary” because of a wildfire burning in the coulees Tuesday night.

At about 7 p.m., the Lethbridge Police Service tweeted Scenic Drive was closed between 16 Avenue S. and 10 Avenue S. because of the fire. Police said people should avoid the Scenic Heights area.

The fire, located west of Mountain View Cemetery, had three fire stations involved in battling the river valley blaze. At about 8:30 p.m., police said crews were “making progress.”

Area residents posted shocking videos of flames moving down the hills on the side of the road.

More to come…

