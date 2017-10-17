Paralympian case against U of R nears end

One dive changed Miranda Biletski’s life forever.

On June 6, 2005, the 16-year-old competitive swimmer dove into the University of Regina’s swimming pool and broke her neck, instantly becoming a quadriplegic.

Twelve years later, her case is now reaching its final days in front of a six-person jury.

“It’s been a long four weeks. It’s definitely been a lot more emotionally and physically draining than I was expecting going in,” Biletski said.

“Hearing the effects it had on my coaches and everybody else involved, obviously you know it’s affected people, but hearing it from other people’s perspective is a little different.”

READ MORE: Paralympian sues University of Regina over accident that left her a quadriplegic

Biletski’s statement of claim accuses the U of R of negligence, saying there wasn’t enough water in the pool for a safe entry and the diving blocks were wrongly configured, among other problems.

In its statement of defence, the university says it wasn’t negligent. It says Biletski was a member of the Regina Piranhas Summer Swim Club, which contracted with the university to use the pool. The club and its members assumed all liability, according to the university. It also claims the swim club was responsible for checking the water level.

In its statement of defence, the swim club denies liability, saying it had no ability to change the height of the diving blocks or the depth of the water..

Biletski has achieved success as a Paralympian in wheelchair rugby, but her life isn’t the same.

“Just because I don’t sit around and complain about my life and my situation doesn’t negate the struggles that have come with it,” she said.

“It’s hard to put a number on it. I’d just like to not worry or not have to decide between a bill and a piece of equipment that would make my life easier,” she said.

“Even if it opens a dialogue about what we consider a safe pool is something that needs to happen that hasn’t happened yet.”

Biletski said she has a solid support network.

“My family, my friends, that disability hasn’t really affected them, they don’t care,” Biletski said. “But obviously society isn’t quite there yet, so yeah, I think that it’s just learning to live in a world that doesn’t put accessibility in the forefront of its thoughts quite yet.”

Closing arguments start Wednesday.

The judge is expected to instruct the jury Thursday morning, and then deliberations will begin.