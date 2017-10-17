Edmonton sports

Cam Talbot
October 17, 2017 2:14 pm

Laurent Brossoit starts in goal for Oilers against Hurricanes

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) congratulates goalie Laurent Brossoit (1) on his win during third period NHL action against the Colorado Avalanche, in Edmonton on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Codie McLachlan, The Canadian Press
Laurent Brossoit will make his first start of the season when the Edmonton Oilers host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Brossoit, 24, has already made two appearances in relief of Cam Talbot as the Oilers have limped out of the gate with a 1-3 record.

“The waiting was expected,” Brossoit said. “I didn’t expect to get into the first few games. I was ready for whatever game it came to be.”

“This year we expect him to take more on and be productive,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “We think tonight is the night he can start that.”

Brossoit was stellar in relief of Talbot on Oct. 7 in Vancouver. He came in early in the second period and stopped all 19 shots he faced. On Saturday, Brossoit played the final 19 minutes of the game against Ottawa and allowed two goals on eight shots.

Brad Malone is expected to make his Oilers debut after being called up from Bakersfield on the weekend. Yohann Auvitu will once again play on defence. Matt Benning is unavailable because of an illness.

Catch the Oilers and Hurricanes on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

