Literacy programs for adults expand in the Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap

The province is investing in programs to help adult learners with literacy and numeracy skills.

The programs include one-on-one tutoring or small group training for adults.

They are provided in a variety of locations such as public school libraries, community centres and public libraries.

The programs are delivered in partnership with Okanagan College.

“Support for community-based literacy programs is critical to the success of adult learners in our region,” said Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton. “This investment will provide greater access to education for people who may not otherwise be able to improve their fundamental literacy and numeracy skills. Okanagan College is proud to be a partner in this kind of community-based education.”

The province is investing $80,000 in these programs in 2017 and 201.

On Aug. 8, 2017, the province also made Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning programs in B.C. tuition-free.