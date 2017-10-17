Toronto police to host public forum on body cameras

Toronto police will be providing an update on its plan to equip officers with body-worn cameras by hosting a public forum at police headquarters on Tuesday.

Police said the event, which is scheduled between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., will allow members of the public to weigh in on the project.

The Toronto Police Services Board agreed to go ahead with a $500,000 request for proposals on the camera technology last year.

READ MORE: Toronto police urging body cameras for officers despite estimated $85M cost

The move came a month after a police report was released in favour of the plan, despite an estimated cost of $85 million over 10 years to implement, operate and maintain the cameras.

The report also found major issues following a year-long pilot project including serious battery problems that only allowed use of the cameras for three-to-five hours per shift.

There was also hope that the body cameras would have a positive effect on police officers by decreasing use-of-force incidents, but there was little effect, according to the report.

READ MORE: 5 things to know about Toronto police body-worn cameras

Concerns were also noted in regards to data storage, which police would opt for in-house storage devices as opposed to having the data stored on a cloud-based server hosted by a third party.

However, surveys conducted by Toronto police showed 95 per cent of the public and 85 per cent of officers support the use of the cameras.

Officials say the body camera initiative is part of the police service’s modernization strategy.

VIDEO: Toronto police provide update three months into body camera pilot project

-With a file from The Canadian Press