Okanagan forecast

Monday, October 16, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:45 pm:

An unsettled weather pattern is ahead when a series of weather systems advance across BC over the next several days.

The first system this week will cross our region on Tuesday. We will see a brief break late Tuesday and early Wednesday but another system will push inland Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Expect on and off showers over the next few days.

Freezing levels will also fluctuate this week with mixed precipitation likely on the mountain passes.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 8 to 15C

~ Duane/Wesla