Dangerous offender hearing underway in Regina

Mitch Moise has viciously attacked his ex-girlfriend, shot his uncle in the face and another man in the leg, causing its amputation. He’s stolen numerous cars, escaped from custody and assaulted guards.

His record includes more than 45 crimes, and at least 15 of them involve violence or weapons.

Crown Prosecutor Kelly Kaip is seeking dangerous offender status for Moise at a hearing at Regina’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Dangerous offender status aims at protecting the public from the most dangerous violent and sexual predators in the country. It could mean an indeterminate sentence in prison.

According to court documents, Moise has been in trouble with the law since he was 12, spending most of the last 20 years in closed custody or prison.

While on the run in 2007, he assaulted a 17-year-old girl, breaking her jaw and then threatening others with a knife.

That incident prompted the Crown to seek dangerous offender status. Moise was declared a dangerous offender at the first hearing in 2012, but he successfully appealed the decision.

The judge ruled that Gladue factors should be taken into account.

Moise has since been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting another inmate in August 2016 at Regina Correctional Centre.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Shabehram Lohrasbe took the stand on Monday.

Court heard Moise suffered from childhood abuse and trauma.

Lohrasbe said Moise told him of his desire to go to university and be an author.

Moise is a “particularly likeable” person, he added.

“He arouses a lot of hope, kind of enthusiasm, and I am alert to the fact that that could distort my judgment, my wanting him to succeed.”

Lohrasbe said he’d tried to account for his optimism while writing the report.

“I am conscious that I really want this man to succeed,” Lohrasbe said. “And that has a two-pronged effect. It has the potential to make you more optimistic than is justified. But it also has the effect, typically, that once he’s in the community, for people to work more enthusiastically with him towards his success.”

Lohrasbe said he thinks Moise’s risk to reoffend could be managed if he’s given a gradual release plan with plenty of support.

Moise is expected to take the stand on Tuesday.