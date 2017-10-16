cabin-cruiser crash
October 16, 2017 3:12 pm
Updated: October 16, 2017 4:18 pm

Police say boater fortunate to survive after falling into Okanagan Lake

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A boat ran aground on Okanagan Lake after the driver fell into the water Sunday.

A A

RCMP say a West Kelowna man is “lucky to be alive” after he was flung from his cabin-cruiser boat into Okanagan Lake just before it crashed into a cliff edge.

It was reports of the boat hitting the shoreline at a high rate of speed that brought first responders to the Peachland foreshore near Seclusion Bay late Sunday afternoon.

Police say the 35-year-old fell off the boat in rough waters and it kept going.

“He was wearing a personal floatation device, which even in the cold waters, assisted him in being able to safely swim to the shore,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

“Once he reached the shores of Okanagan Lake, he was able to call 911 for assistance using his cellular device which he reportedly kept in a water tight case in his pocket.”

The man was treated in hospital for slight hypothermia.

O’Donaghey says the hull of the 29-foot-boat sustained massive damage.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
boat hits shore
boater falls into okanagan lake
boater lucky to be alive
cabin-cruiser crash
Kelowna
okanagan lake
okanagan lake boat crash
RCMP
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News