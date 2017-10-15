Montrealers march 15 kilometres for $15 minimum wage

Montrealers took to the street on Sunday in support of a higher minimum wage.

The united campaign for a $15 minimum wage organized a 15-kilometre walk through the city.

Unions, community groups and activists gathered for the protest.

It began at Lionel-Groulx metro and ended at Jarry Park, with stops at place Émilie-Gamelin and Laurier park.

Protesters say the current minimum wage of $11.25 isn’t enough to help low-income Quebecers.

“The coalition 15 now is pushing for $15 minimum increase so that the livelihood of workers in general, will be more fruitful and they’ll have a more decent living wage,” said Jasmin de la Calzada, member of the Quebec Filipino Women’s Association.

Organizers argue that Quebec must follow other provinces like British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, who have all announced plans to increase the minimum wage to $15/hr.