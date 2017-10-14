Canada
Man falls several storeys to his death in downtown Montreal

First responders were on the scene at 50 Ste. Catherine St. Saturday, October 14, 2017.

A 33-year-old man has died after falling five storeys in downtown Montreal.

It happened at around 10 a.m. on Saturday during an activity for Amnesty International.

“We regret a major accident that happened at the beginning of our rappelling event,” Amnesty International Canada posted on their website, adding all activities for the day were cancelled.

The man was rappelling down the Centre for Sustainable Development building (Maison du développement durable) when his cord gave in and he fell to the ground, according to Stephane Smith, a spokesperson with Urgences Santé.

Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to hospital and are being treated for shock.

The province’s workplace health and safety board (CNESST) is investigating the incident.

