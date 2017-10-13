Extra officers and security guards added for Rider games

Regina police are increasing security at Saskatchewan Roughrider games following attacks this month in Edmonton and Las Vegas.

Police say in a news release that the move starting tonight is not in response to any specific threat to the game, the city or the province.

It describes the extra measures at Mosaic Stadium as a responsible approach to an environment changed by recent acts of violence.

Fans are asked to be patient and co-operative with extra officers and some new road closures.

Traffic restrictions will affect the 1500, 1600 and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street starting at 4:30 p.m.

Below is a list of road closures:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;

MacTavish Street and 9th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street;

