Man charged with mischief after suspicious package found outside Toronto police HQ

Police have charged a 50-year-old man with mischief after a suspicious package was left near the main entrance of police headquarters at 40 College St. Thursday afternoon.

The package was found at around 1:15 p.m., causing the building to be put under a “hold and secure” order.

No one was allowed to enter or exit the building, while the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive (CBRNE) team investigated.

The package was later detonated.

James Rockwood, 50, was charged with mischief.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday.

—With files from Rahul Kalvapalle