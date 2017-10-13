Warehouse building evacuated in north-end Toronto after ammonia leak

A warehouse building in Toronto’s north end was evacuated late Thursday evening after reports of an ammonia leak.

Toronto police said the building at Steeles Avenue West and Norfinch Drive, near the intersection of highways 400 and 407, was evacuated just after 10 p.m.

Hazmat units had arrived on scene alongside Toronto police and fire crews.

Toronto police temporarily closed Steeles Avenue West from Rossdean Drive to Norfinch Drive.

An update just after midnight said the leak had been capped and the roadway had reopened.

No serious injuries were reported, police said.