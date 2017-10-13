1 injured after 3-vehicle collision involving TTC bus in Toronto’s northwest end

One person suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle collision involving a transit bus in Toronto’s northwest end on Thursday evening.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to Lawrence Avenue and Jane Street around 10:15 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in a collision, including a TTC bus. One of the vehicles had reportedly flipped over and crews were tasked with extricating one person from a vehicle at the scene.

An update from police around 10:40 p.m. said the person that was trapped had been extricated and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A temporary road closure saw the westbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue closed east of Jane until midnight.