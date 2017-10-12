IIO deployed to fatal officer-involved shooting in Qualicum Beach

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been called to Qualicum Beach following a fatal officer involved shooting.

The BC RCMP says officers with the Oceanside RCMP were called to help paramedics with a man who had stabbed himself inside his vehicle on the Island Highway near Van Isle Road around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

While en route, police were informed that callers to 911 had reported the man was running down the highway and someone was trying to restrain him, the RCMP said.

When officers arrived, a struggle ensued and Mounties fired shots.

Paramedics attended, but the 35-year-old man died of his injuries.

Two RCMP officers also suffered minor injuries, and were taken to hospital the RCMP said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.