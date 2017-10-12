Toronto man arrested after Peterborough peace rally

A Toronto man is facing charges after what Peterborough police call a “large-scale rally” held in Peterborough Sept. 30.

Hundreds of people gathered in the area of Confederation Square in response to an anti-immigration demonstration.

During the rally, police say officers tried to remove someone from the crowd by taking them to a cruiser, but they say the officers were obstructed by a second person who was concealing their identity. That person allegedly hit the one being escorted by police in the head.

Police arrested the man and then released him unconditionally. Later, officers determined the suspect had given police a false name.

On Oct. 5, police arrested William October, 22, of Richmond Street West, Toronto, on charges of assault and obstructing a peace officer.

He is scheduled in Peterborough court on Oct. 26.