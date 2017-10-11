Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region investigates after tip about financial mismanagement

The Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region is investigating possible missing money.

The provincial auditor’s office received a tip in July about possible financial mismanagement at the Eagle Moon Health Office. It passed the information on to RQHR.

That prompted a review at the health region.

“Although didn’t have any evidence of wrongdoing, we’re really committed to stewardship so have started an internal review of spending, and certainly we’re early in that process,” Karen Earnshaw, Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region Interim CEO, said.

The health region doesn’t know if the tip came from an employee or the general public, Earnshaw said.

“We don’t have anything to indicate there’s a concern. We haven’t noticed any wrongdoing, and we’re certainly not missing money,” she said.

Eagle Moon Health Office works with departments in the health region to improve the delivery of services to First Nations and Metis people. Only four or five people work at the office, Earnshaw said.

The health region isn’t looking for a specific amount, she added.

“Eagle Moon Health Office is only a very small fraction of the Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region’s budget.”

The internal audit should be finished in the three to six months, at which point the findings will be sent to an external auditor, Earnshaw said.

The provincial auditor is not currently involved.

“We won’t be making a decision about audit work until we see the results of the review,” Mindy Calder, a spokeswoman for the provincial auditor’s office, said in a statement.