Police looking for two suspects after cab driver assaulted

Regina police are looking for two people after a cab driver was assaulted in Regina on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Victoria Avenue where it was reported that a cab driver was being assaulted.

It is alleged that three suspects got into the cab and started to argue with the 48-year-old driver, and the male passenger in the front seat allegedly assaulted the driver. The female, who was in the backseat, is believed to have pulled out a knife.

Police were able to locate the 38-year-old male who was in the front seat but police could not find the other two suspects.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kenneth Donald Shell of Regina is facing assault charges.

Shell will make his first court appearance on November 15.

Police are still trying to identify the other two people in the vehicle. The first suspect is a male, around 25-years-old, wearing black pants and a grey shirt.

The second suspect is described as female, Indigenous, approximately 25-years-old, wearing a t-shirt, and carried what appeared to be a knife.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.