Parts of Alberta could see 15 cm of snow by Wednesday night

A snowfall warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for areas west of Calgary and north of Edmonton with up 10 to 15 centimetres possible.

A low-pressure system bringing snow across the Rocky Mountains is expected to track east through the province.

According to the warnings by Environment Canada, higher elevations will likely see greater accumulations before the system tapers off Wednesday night.

Visibility and road conditions may also be affected.

Camera images from 511 Alberta were showing snow-covered and icy road sections of Highway 1 near Sunshine, west of Banff.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the warning included Banff, Kananaskis, Canmore, Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca, Slave Lake, Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, Fort McMurray and Fort MacKay.

At 4:01 p.m. a special weather statement was issued for the city of Calgary warning of snow and poor visibility for Wednesday afternoon and evening. “An intense band of snow is moving through the Kananaskis region and will move through Calgary late this afternoon.”

Local snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 cm are expected. Snow will taper off tonight.”

