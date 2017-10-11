BC Coroners Service
Kelowna RCMP investigate possible murder; body found in orchard

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Police have secured a Kelowna orchard as they investigate a possible homicide Wednesday.

Foul play may be involved in the death of a person who was found in a Kelowna orchard Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called to the 2100 block of Cooper Road just before 11 o’clock.

Officers have secured the scene and the Coroners Service will attend.

“Police are treating the individual’s death as suspicious at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release. “Our investigation is in its early stages and updated information will be provide as it becomes available.”

O’Donaghey says the gender or age of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

If you know anything, call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300.

