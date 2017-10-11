MAP: Sears Canada locations that will be liquidated and shut down this year
It’s the end of the road for a prominent department store chain that has served communities across Canada for over six decades.
Sears Canada is set to close 74 full-line stores and eight Sears Home stores as it undergoes a second liquidation process after it couldn’t find a way to stay in business.
Liquidation sales could begin at its stores as soon as Oct. 19 and continue for as long as 14 weeks, the company said on Tuesday.
View below: A map showing Sears Canada full-line and Sears Home locations that will close as part of its liquidation, according to court documents:
The liquidation is expected to affect 12,000 jobs, and that includes Sears Canada’s head office in Toronto as well as 11 stores whose closures were announced last week.
The locations being closed across Canada were noted in documents that were filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday.
Those documents detail the process by which Sears Canada has entered a second liquidation process after another one was completed on Oct. 1.
READ MORE: Sears Canada to apply to liquidate all remaining stores, affecting 12,000 jobs
Not included in the map above are Sears Hometown stores, which are independently-owned and are expected to undergo their own liquidation processes, according to the documents.
Here’s how the locations break down by province:
British Columbia
19705 Fraser Highway, Langley
2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam
943 Marine Dr., North Vancouver
3190 Shelbourne St., Victoria
4750 Kingsway, Burnaby
3199 Massey Dr., Prince George
45585 Luckaluck Wy., Chilliwack
4750 Rutherford Rd., Nanaimo
2271 Harvey Ave., Kelowna
1730 Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Sears Home – 1405-2271 Harvey Ave., Kelowna
Alberta
109 Street and Princess Elizabeth Avenue, Edmonton
1616 14 Ave. N.W., Calgary
8770 170 St., Edmonton
Sears Home – Suite 500 – 3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W., Calgary
Saskatchewan
1 Avenue and 20 Street, Saskatoon
Sears Home – 3015 Quance St., Regina
Manitoba
1515 Portage Ave., Winnipeg
1555 Regent Ave. W., Winnipeg
1225 A St. Mary’s Rd., Winnipeg
Ontario
2165 Carling Ave., Ottawa
200 Fairway Rd., Kitchener
221 Glendale Ave., St. Catharines
1250 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa
419 King St. W., Oshawa
3050 Howard Ave., Windsor
637 Lansdowne St. W., Peterborough
435 Stone Rd. W., Guelph
390 North Front St., Belleville
521 Bayfield St., Barrie
84 Lynden Rd., Brantford
1355 Kignston Rd., Pickering
945 Gardiner’s Rd., Kingston
1500 Fisher St., North Bay
25 Peel Centre Dr., Brampton
1349 La Salle Blvd., Sudbury
17600 Yonge St. N., Newmarket
999 Upper Wentworth St., Hamilton
1 Promande Circle, Vaughan
1350 16 St. E., Owen Sound
Unit Y005-75 Centennial Parkway N., Hamilton
1380 London Rd., Sarnia
300 Borough Dr., Scarborough
1067 Ontario St., Stratford
240 Leighland Ave., Oakville
1800 Sheppard Ave. E., North York
5100 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga
900 Maple Ave., Burlington
785 Wonderland Rd. S., London
880 Fort Willam Rd., Thunder Bay
Sears Home – 1035 Plains Rd. E., Burlington
Sears Home – Unit A-42 Caplan Ave., Barrie
Sears Home – 1-17700 Yonge St., Newmarket
Sears Home – 2685 Iris St., Ottawa
1629 Victoria St. E., Whitby
Quebec
500 Boulevard Wilfrid Hamel, Quebec City
2700 Boulevard Laurier, Sainte-Foy
3150 Portland Blvd., Sherbrooke
900 Boulevard Grignon, St. Jerome
500 Pierre Caisse St., St-Jean-sur-Richelieu
60 Evangeline, Granby
1195 Firestone Blvd., Joliette
4025 Boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivieres
1200 Boulevard Alphonse des Jardins, Levis
2151 Lapiniere Blvd., Brossard
7451 Boulevard Les Galeries d’Anjou, Anjou
3003 Boulevard le Carrefour, Laval
7071 Boulevard Newman, Lasalle
401 Labelle Blvd., Rosemere
6901 Trans-Canada Highway, Pointe-Claire
100 Boulevard Brien, Repentigny
700 Boulevard Des Promenade, St. Bruno
5401 Boulevard des Galeries, Quebec City
New Brunswick
1325 Regent St., Fredericton
43 Champlain St., Moncton
Nova Scotia
7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax
Newfoundland and Labrador
48 Kenmount Rd., St. John’s
Prince Edward Island
167 Malpeque Rd., Charlottetown
- With files from Erica Alini
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.