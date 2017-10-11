MAP: Sears Canada locations that will be liquidated and shut down this year

It’s the end of the road for a prominent department store chain that has served communities across Canada for over six decades.

Sears Canada is set to close 74 full-line stores and eight Sears Home stores as it undergoes a second liquidation process after it couldn’t find a way to stay in business.

Liquidation sales could begin at its stores as soon as Oct. 19 and continue for as long as 14 weeks, the company said on Tuesday.

The liquidation is expected to affect 12,000 jobs, and that includes Sears Canada's head office in Toronto as well as 11 stores whose closures were announced last week.

The liquidation is expected to affect 12,000 jobs, and that includes Sears Canada’s head office in Toronto as well as 11 stores whose closures were announced last week.

The locations being closed across Canada were noted in documents that were filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday.

Those documents detail the process by which Sears Canada has entered a second liquidation process after another one was completed on Oct. 1.

Not included in the map above are Sears Hometown stores, which are independently-owned and are expected to undergo their own liquidation processes, according to the documents.

Here’s how the locations break down by province:

British Columbia

19705 Fraser Highway, Langley

2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

943 Marine Dr., North Vancouver

3190 Shelbourne St., Victoria

4750 Kingsway, Burnaby

3199 Massey Dr., Prince George

45585 Luckaluck Wy., Chilliwack

4750 Rutherford Rd., Nanaimo

2271 Harvey Ave., Kelowna

1730 Guildford Town Centre, Surrey

4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Sears Home – 1405-2271 Harvey Ave., Kelowna

Alberta

109 Street and Princess Elizabeth Avenue, Edmonton

1616 14 Ave. N.W., Calgary

8770 170 St., Edmonton

Sears Home – Suite 500 – 3630 Brentwood Rd. N.W., Calgary

Saskatchewan

1 Avenue and 20 Street, Saskatoon

Sears Home – 3015 Quance St., Regina

Manitoba

1515 Portage Ave., Winnipeg

1555 Regent Ave. W., Winnipeg

1225 A St. Mary’s Rd., Winnipeg

Ontario

2165 Carling Ave., Ottawa

200 Fairway Rd., Kitchener

221 Glendale Ave., St. Catharines

1250 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa

419 King St. W., Oshawa

3050 Howard Ave., Windsor

637 Lansdowne St. W., Peterborough

435 Stone Rd. W., Guelph

390 North Front St., Belleville

521 Bayfield St., Barrie

84 Lynden Rd., Brantford

1355 Kignston Rd., Pickering

945 Gardiner’s Rd., Kingston

1500 Fisher St., North Bay

25 Peel Centre Dr., Brampton

1349 La Salle Blvd., Sudbury

17600 Yonge St. N., Newmarket

999 Upper Wentworth St., Hamilton

1 Promande Circle, Vaughan

1350 16 St. E., Owen Sound

Unit Y005-75 Centennial Parkway N., Hamilton

1380 London Rd., Sarnia

300 Borough Dr., Scarborough

1067 Ontario St., Stratford

240 Leighland Ave., Oakville

1800 Sheppard Ave. E., North York

5100 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga

900 Maple Ave., Burlington

785 Wonderland Rd. S., London

880 Fort Willam Rd., Thunder Bay

Sears Home – 1035 Plains Rd. E., Burlington

Sears Home – Unit A-42 Caplan Ave., Barrie

Sears Home – 1-17700 Yonge St., Newmarket

Sears Home – 2685 Iris St., Ottawa

1629 Victoria St. E., Whitby

Quebec

500 Boulevard Wilfrid Hamel, Quebec City

2700 Boulevard Laurier, Sainte-Foy

3150 Portland Blvd., Sherbrooke

900 Boulevard Grignon, St. Jerome

500 Pierre Caisse St., St-Jean-sur-Richelieu

60 Evangeline, Granby

1195 Firestone Blvd., Joliette

4025 Boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivieres

1200 Boulevard Alphonse des Jardins, Levis

2151 Lapiniere Blvd., Brossard

7451 Boulevard Les Galeries d’Anjou, Anjou

3003 Boulevard le Carrefour, Laval

7071 Boulevard Newman, Lasalle

401 Labelle Blvd., Rosemere

6901 Trans-Canada Highway, Pointe-Claire

100 Boulevard Brien, Repentigny

700 Boulevard Des Promenade, St. Bruno

5401 Boulevard des Galeries, Quebec City

New Brunswick

1325 Regent St., Fredericton

43 Champlain St., Moncton

Nova Scotia

7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax

Newfoundland and Labrador

48 Kenmount Rd., St. John’s

Prince Edward Island

167 Malpeque Rd., Charlottetown