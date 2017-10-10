Sears Canada to apply to liquidate all remaining stores, affecting 12,000 jobs

Sears Canada is seeking court approval to liquidate all of its remaining stores and assets, after failing to find a “viable” solution to allow it to continue to stay in business, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The liquidation will affect 12,000 jobs, including the company’s Toronto head office and 11 stores that the company announced it would shut last week, a spokesperson for Sears Canada told Global News via email. Approximately three-quarters of those positions are part-time.

The court hearing is expected for Oct. 13. Pending court approval, liquidation sales would start no earlier than Oct. 19 and continue for 10 to 14 weeks, Sears said.

The troubled retailer was granted creditor protection on June 22, 2017. On that day, it announced it would be closing 59 stores across Canada and lay off approximately 2,900 employees.

The company is now looking to shutter all its remaining stores, which would include 74 full-line stores, eight Sears Home stores and 49 Hometown stores. That list includes the 11 store closing Sears Canada recently announced, according to the spokesperson.

According to Global News calculations based on the company’s latest quarterly earnings, the geographical distribution of the store closings — not including Hometown stores — is as follows:

Atlantic provinces: five full-line stores

Quebec: 18 full-line stores

Ontario: 30 full-line stores, five Sears Home stores

Prairies: 10 full-line stores, one Sears Home store

Pacific region: 11 full-line stores, two Sears Home stores

Global News is waiting for clarification on the location of the remaining Sears Hometown stores.

Sears Canada said it regrets the pending outcome and the resulting loss of jobs and store closures.

