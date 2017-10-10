‘I think he’s going to be fine’: Blue Bombers QB Matt Nichols practices after hand injury

It looks like the Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have dodged a huge bullet.

After leaving their last game with an injury Bombers starting quarterback Matt Nichols was back on the practice field on Tuesday.

“I didn’t notice anything real negative at all,” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “But as usual with anybody that’s nicked up a little bit, we’ll talk to him tomorrow morning and see how they feel.”

Nichols injured his throwing hand in the first quarter of their loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. A cut was clearly visible on his ring finger, but he still went back in the game, only to hit his hand again and he didn’t return for the second half.

“I think he’s going to be fine,” said O’Shea. “And I think he’s a tough guy. I think he’s been in positions before…every guy out there has played through something.”

Nichols practiced with a glove on his injured throwing hand with the index and middle finger cut off. He did not speak with reporters after practice and while O’Shea stopped short of saying he’ll play on Saturday against the BC Lions, it sure sounds like he’ll be available barring a setback this week in practice.

“I give every player as much time as they need to tell me they can’t,” O’Shea said.

O’Shea also provided an injury update on receiver Weston Dressler with O’Shea saying he should be available “soon”. But the status of Timothy Flanders, Trent Corney and Mike Miller is still up in the air after they left last week’s loss with injuries.

