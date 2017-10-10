Public forum on fentanyl and gangs Tuesday evening

The Winnipeg Police Service will host a public forum on the dangers of drugs and gangs Tuesday.

The event will be held at Glenlawn Collegiate at 770 St. Mary’s Rd. from 6-9 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to attend and learn how to keep kids from joining gangs, view a presentation on fentanyl, meet local WPS drug experts and the Chief of Police.

The forum aims to help community members be a source of positive change within their own neighbourhood.