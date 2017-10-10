50 monuments vandalized at south Edmonton cemetery

Dozens of gravestones were knocked over at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, while vases and other property were also damaged.

Officials estimate $20,000 in damages was caused at the south Edmonton site, located in the Pleasantview neighbourhood.

The vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning and a report has been filed with police.

According to the city’s website, burials at Mount Pleasant Cemetery began well before the 20th Century.

“Many prominent members of the community are interned here and their markers help tell the story of Strathcona’s roots.”

It’s not the first time a local cemetery was damaged.

In April 2014, about 66 monuments at St. Michael’s Cemetery were damaged, with many tombstones toppled or shattered, urns destroyed, and many personal memorial items scattered across the grounds.

The damage was estimated to cost between $50,000 and $75,000.

At that time, police said there had been 10 incidents of cemetery vandalism in Edmonton over the course of three years.