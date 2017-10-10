Canadian women’s hockey team to face U.S. in Edmonton ahead of Winter Olympics

The Canadian women’s hockey team will host its archrival, the United States, in a pre-Olympic matchup Dec. 17 in Edmonton.

It’s the finale of a six-game series the Canadians and Americans will play prior to February’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The two countries also square off Oct. 22 in Quebec City, Oct. 25 in Boston, Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 5 in Winnipeg and Dec. 15 in San Jose, Calif.

Canada has won four straight Olympic gold medals in women’s hockey, but the U.S. has claimed seven of the last eight world championships.

Twenty-eight Canadian women are currently centralized in Calgary preparing for the Winter Games. Twenty-three are doing the same for the U.S. in their residency program in Tampa, Fla.

“It’s only fitting for our team to close out the Canada-U.S.A. series in Alberta, where the team has been centralized since August and we’re looking forward to showcasing our game in Edmonton,” Canadian head coach Laura Schuler said Tuesday in a statement.

The U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland also face each other Nov. 5-12 in Tampa in the Four Nations Cup.