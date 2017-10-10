Winnipeg police arrest man responsible for over 30 thefts in the city
Winnipeg police have arrested a man who they say was responsible for robbing over 30 locations of lottery tickets this summer.
The crime spree lasted between March 21 and Aug. 15.
During that time, a number of Winnipeg gas stations, convenience stores and other small businesses were hit.
It’s alleged the suspect distracted the clerk in each instance before stealing sleeves of lottery tickets.
Members of the major crime unit went to a home in St. George, Manitoba on Saturday where they located and arrested a man.
READ MORE: Pair charged in connection to multiple lottery ticket thefts: Halifax police
Jonathan Roy Fitzsimmons, 29, faces 32 charges of theft under $5000, along with robbery and weapon offenses.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.