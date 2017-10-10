Winnipeg police arrest man responsible for over 30 thefts in the city

Winnipeg police have arrested a man who they say was responsible for robbing over 30 locations of lottery tickets this summer.

The crime spree lasted between March 21 and Aug. 15.

During that time, a number of Winnipeg gas stations, convenience stores and other small businesses were hit.

It’s alleged the suspect distracted the clerk in each instance before stealing sleeves of lottery tickets.

Members of the major crime unit went to a home in St. George, Manitoba on Saturday where they located and arrested a man.

READ MORE: Pair charged in connection to multiple lottery ticket thefts: Halifax police

Jonathan Roy Fitzsimmons, 29, faces 32 charges of theft under $5000, along with robbery and weapon offenses.