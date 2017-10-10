Travel Tuesday: Don’t let these four common travel troubles trip you up

It’s travel Tuesday, where we check in with travel expert Claire Newell from Travel Best Bets for tips to make your next vacation a breeze.

Travel and trouble are two words you definitely don’t want to see in the same sentence.

From illness to lost luggage, unfortunately travel hardships can strike at any time.

Here are some tips to help you handle four common culprits that can derail your holiday.

Seasickness

If you have never cruised before or are taking a boating excursion on your next vacation, try popping 1,000 milligrams of dried ginger root before setting sail.

Another option is a product like Sea-Bands. They’re wrist bands you wear while at sea that use acupressure to ward off seasickness.

Montezuma’s Revenge

This travellers’ diarrhea can definitely put a damper on your vacation in you are traveling to a Latin American country.

To avoid this, take probiotics diligently throughout your trip.

Natural Disasters

We all know natural disasters are a real possibility, with hurricanes, earthquakes and even volcanoes grounding airplanes in the past.

If you find yourself in a natural disaster situation while at your hotel, follow the lead of hotel staff. Most have procedures in place for this kind of thing.

Lost Passport

If this happens to you, report your passport lost or stolen immediately to the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate.

You’ll need to fill out all sorts of paperwork, so having a photocopy of your passport really helps speed up the process

I hope none of you ever have to deal with any of these situations when you travel, but if you do, knowing what to do will help you manage it a little better.