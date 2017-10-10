Donald Trump says Democrats ‘don’t care’ about U.S. border security
WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump says that reaching out to congressional Democrats for help in getting immigration legislation passed is difficult because “the Democrats don’t want secure borders.”
Trump sent out a tweet early Tuesday charging that Democrats “don’t care about safety for U.S.A.”
His Twitter post came only two days after Trump sent an immigration overhaul wish-list of legislative proposals to congressional leaders, including a requirement that Congress agree to a host of border security improvements and make significant changes to the green card program.
READ MORE: Donald Trump wants funding for border wall in order to protect ‘Dreamers’
Trump had said on Sunday there needs to be security enhancements – and the border wall that he’s demanded – before he’d sign onto a bill restoring a program that shields from deportation young people brought to the United States illegally when they were children.
