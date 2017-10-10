Politics
October 10, 2017 7:12 am
Updated: October 10, 2017 7:14 am

Donald Trump says Democrats ‘don’t care’ about U.S. border security

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: Trump outlines immigration demands in exchange for DACA

A A

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump says that reaching out to congressional Democrats for help in getting immigration legislation passed is difficult because “the Democrats don’t want secure borders.”

Trump sent out a tweet early Tuesday charging that Democrats “don’t care about safety for U.S.A.”

Story continues below

His Twitter post came only two days after Trump sent an immigration overhaul wish-list of legislative proposals to congressional leaders, including a requirement that Congress agree to a host of border security improvements and make significant changes to the green card program.

READ MORE: Donald Trump wants funding for border wall in order to protect ‘Dreamers’

Trump had said on Sunday there needs to be security enhancements – and the border wall that he’s demanded – before he’d sign onto a bill restoring a program that shields from deportation young people brought to the United States illegally when they were children.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Democrats
Donald Trump
Donald Trump border wall
Immigration
Trump border security
Trump border wall
Trump immigration
U.S. Immigration

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News