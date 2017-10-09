Thompson teen arrested for threatening school

A 15-year-old male has been arrested for threatening his school in Thompson.

The teen made what police say were “serious threats on social media” pertaining to RD Parker Collegiate on Saturday.

The school immediately called Thompson RCMP, who apprehended the suspect.

The boy was arrested but released on a promise to appear in court.

“The RCMP takes these types of complaints seriously and the officers in Thompson did a tremendous job in identifying and locating the individual responsible”, said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We are continuing to work with RD Parker Collegiate and taking all the necessary steps to ensure the students and staff are safe at school.”

Thompson RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.