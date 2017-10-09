Crime
October 9, 2017 3:08 pm
Updated: October 9, 2017 6:53 pm

Thompson teen arrested for threatening school

By Reporter  Global News

A teen in Thompson was arrested for uttering threats against his school this weekend.

Global News
A A

A 15-year-old male has been arrested for threatening his school in Thompson.

The teen made what police say were “serious threats on social media” pertaining to RD Parker Collegiate on Saturday.

The school immediately called Thompson RCMP, who apprehended the suspect.

The boy was arrested but released on a promise to appear in court.

“The RCMP takes these types of complaints seriously and the officers in Thompson did a tremendous job in identifying and locating the individual responsible”, said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We are continuing to work with RD Parker Collegiate and taking all the necessary steps to ensure the students and staff are safe at school.”

Thompson RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.
Report an error
RCMP
Police
Social Media
Manitoba
Thompson
Thompson Manitoba
Threats
Teen
Crime
rd parker collegiate

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News