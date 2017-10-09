Edmonton Oilers centre Mark Letestu aims to keep scoring against Winnipeg Jets
Edmonton Oilers centre Mark Letestu must be licking his chops to play the Winnipeg Jets Monday night at Rogers Place.
Letestu scored five goals in three games against the Jets last season.
“I’d love to keep the run going, but I don’t expect it to continue forever,” Letestu said.
“I try not to read too much into it. Every year is new, teams are new. Recently, I’ve had a good run against them.”
WATCH: Edmonton Oilers’ Mark Letestu says in 2017, ‘Stanley Cup’s the goal’
The Jets come into the game at 0-2, having allowed a whopping 13 goals against. However, they boast a deadly power play with big shooters like Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele, and Dustin Byfuglien.
“The first thing we do is we don’t go to the box seven times like we did in Vancouver. I can give you a hundred different schemes for penalty kill, but if we’re in the box seven times, they’re going to get one, maybe two,” head coach Todd McLellan said.
READ MORE: Oilers come up short against Canucks
Rookie Kailer Yamamoto will return to the lineup after being scratched Saturday in Vancouver. Anton Slepyshev will make his season debut. Jujhar Khaira (healthy) and Drake Caggiula (undisclosed injury) will be scratched. The Oilers expected lineup is:
Maroon – McDavid – Draisaitl
Lucic – Nugent-Hopkins – Slepyshev
Jokinen – Strome – Kassian
Pakarinen – Letestu – Yamamoto
Klefbom – Larsson
Russell – Benning
Nurse – Gryba
Talbot
Catch the Oilers and Jets on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.
