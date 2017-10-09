Former B.C. broadcaster Rafe Mair dies at age 85
Former B.C. broadcaster Rafe Mair has died at the age of 85.
The broadcasting giant was incredibly well-respected by everyone in the industry and was known for not being afraid to speak his mind.
Mair was also an MLA of the social credit party and was a strong outspoken critic of salmon farming in B.C.
Few details are available at this time but Mair’s Twitter account did confirm the news Monday morning.
Tributes are already pouring in on social media.
Rafe Mair remembered
Those who worked with Mair are remembering a man who was both inspiring and infuriating.
Veteran The Vancouver Sun political columnist Vaughn Palmer spoke on CKNW’s The Jon McComb Show Monday morning.
“People used to go on his show even though they hated his guts frankly, as you know, because there was no avoiding going on and at least trying to have your say. You didn’t always get a word in edgewise, but that was part of the experience as well.”
Palmer also spoke about how Rafe led the “no” side on the Charlottetown Accord in 1992.
“Again, you know, Canada rejected Charlottetown but the rejection of that constitutional reform proposed by Brian Mulroney, the rejection margin in British Columbia was higher I think even than it was in Quebec. And again, it was Mair.”
In 1995, constant criticism in Rafe Mair editorials about the impact on the salmon led then-Premier Mike Harcourt to revoke Alcan’s water license, to divert a large portion of the Nechako River in the Kemano 2 power project that was halfway built.
-With files from Gord Macdonald
