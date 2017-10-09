The Weeknd reveals ‘Starboy’ Marvel comic book cover

The Weeknd’s likeness is now etched in the same universe as Spider-Man, Wolverine and The Incredible Hulk.

The Canadian singer revealed his secret project with Marvel Comics and it is inspired by his Starboy album and persona. His character in the comic book Starboy very much resembles the two-time Grammy-winner.

The Weeknd, 27, unveiled the comic’s artwork in full on Saturday as he signed autographs from Marvel’s booth at New York City Comic-Con.

The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY… comic book coming soon. I’ll be signing autographs in the Marvel Booth @ 2:30 #NYCC pic.twitter.com/gzblm3COOL Story continues below — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 7, 2017

For the singer, a comic book was always on the mind when creating the album. “Starboy is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga,” he previously told Pigeons & Planes of the album. “I guess this is the fourth chapter.”

“He’s a character that we created,” The Weekend continued. “It’s so funny, we want to create a comic out of him, as well… He’s a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album. He’s definitely made his appearance in different records in the past, as well. He’s a more braggadocious character that we all have inside of us.”

The Weeknd has released three singles in 2017: Reminder, Rockin’ and Die For You.