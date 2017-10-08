SIU Identifies victims of fatal highway 6 collision

The Special Investigation’s Unit has released the names of the victims of Thursday’s (Oct 5) fatal collision on Highway 6 in Freelton, just north of Hamilton.

Police say the deceased were known to each other, and have been identified as 15 year old Nathan Wehrle of Cambridge Ont, and 16 year old Taryn Hewitt of London, Ont.

There were earlier reports that indicated the Waterloo Regional Police were investigating an abduction which sparked the chase between officers and the vehicle.

Officers say they received calls that morning about a woman being abducted in Cambridge and when they tried to pull over the vehicle, it ignored the requests and kept driving.

A Short time later, the vehicle slammed into a transport truck, killing the two occupants inside and leaving the vehicle unrecognizable.

The Special Investigations Unit is still investigating this collision and are asking anyone with information to contact their lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.