BC Lions lose to the Ottawa Redblacks at home

The BC Lions had a 30-25 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks at BC Place.

BC saw touchdowns from Emmanuel Arceneaux and Shaq Johnson, with three successful kicks from Ty Long.

READ MORE: BC Lions lose to Calgary Stampeders on the road

As for Ottawa, Greg Ellingson and Diontae Spencer were both good for touchdowns, with Brett Maher never missing a kick.

Next up, the Lions visit Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers next Saturday, Oct 14 at Investors Group Field.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.