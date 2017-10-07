BC Lions lose to the Ottawa Redblacks at home
A A
The BC Lions had a 30-25 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks at BC Place.
BC saw touchdowns from Emmanuel Arceneaux and Shaq Johnson, with three successful kicks from Ty Long.
READ MORE: BC Lions lose to Calgary Stampeders on the road
As for Ottawa, Greg Ellingson and Diontae Spencer were both good for touchdowns, with Brett Maher never missing a kick.
Next up, the Lions visit Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers next Saturday, Oct 14 at Investors Group Field.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.