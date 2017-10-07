Sports
October 7, 2017 10:11 pm
Updated: October 7, 2017 10:12 pm

BC Lions lose to the Ottawa Redblacks at home

By News Anchor  CKNW
A A

The BC Lions had a 30-25 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks at BC Place.

BC saw touchdowns from Emmanuel Arceneaux and Shaq Johnson, with three successful kicks from Ty Long.

READ MORE: BC Lions lose to Calgary Stampeders on the road

As for Ottawa, Greg Ellingson and Diontae Spencer were both good for touchdowns, with Brett Maher never missing a kick.

Next up, the Lions visit Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers next Saturday, Oct 14 at Investors Group Field.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Lions
BC Place
Canadian Football League
CFL
Football
Lions
Ottawa
Ottawa Redblacks
Redblacks
Sports
Vancouver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News