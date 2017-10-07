Kelowna Rockets tame the Prince George Cougars in O.T.
The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Prince George Cougars 7-6 in overtime on Friday night at the CN Centre in Prince George.
Nolan Foote put the Rockets on the board with a power play goal 3:20 into the opening period.
The Cougars struck back with back-to-back goals, and took a 2-1 lead into the second frame.
Prince George widened the gap in the second with a goal from Kody McDonald.
The second period went back and forth with Erik Gardiner and Colum McGauley scoring for the Rockets, and Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Jackson Leppard adding goals for the Prince George Cougars.
The Cougars took a 5-3 lead into the third period.
Erik Gardiner got his second goal of the night :45 into the third before Dillon Dube tied the game 5-5.
The back and forth continued in the third, Josh Maser for the Cougars – then Kole Lind for the Rockets.
The game was 6-6 at the end of the third, forcing overtime.
It was Kole Lind that ended the nail-biter 2:38 into the extra frame.
The Rockets won 7-6.
They take on the Cougars again Saturday night in Prince George.
