Edmonton’s Yards for Hope radiothon scores big touchdown for Hope Mission

The Yards for Hope radiothon set a goal of $110,000 in support of Hope Mission this year.

As of Friday morning, the CISN Country 103.9 crew were a bit nervous, as they were still $44,000 short.

“We were pretty nervous,” CISN Country 103.9 host Chris Scheetz said. “But we found out early into the morning broadcast that $23,000 had come in overnight, so that moved us closer to the goal line, and by the time we got there Edmonton had responded in a huge way.”

So huge, in fact, that it blew them well past their original goal, and had them sitting around $185,000.

The radiothon was set up at Commonwealth Stadium, at one end of the field, with the intention of crossing it one yard at a time for every thousand dollars donated to the Hope Mission

Scheetz said the Edmonton Eskimos have been very supportive of their efforts.

“They actually practiced yesterday, so we had to kind of slide off to the side of the field, but all of the Eskimos players were big supporters,” Scheetz said. “Many of them came with their wallets and emptied them out, and gave us their cash out of their wallets to contribute.”

Scheetz said it’s also not too late to donate. You can help out by visiting Hope Mission’s website.