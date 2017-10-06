Man dies in hospital after fire in Hamilton apartment building

HAMILTON – One person is dead following an apartment fire in Hamilton early Friday.

Police say the fire broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. in a 17-storey building on Hess Street South.

An unresponsive male was found in the apartment and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he died in hospital.

Police say his name won’t be released until relatives are notified.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.