Canada
October 6, 2017 5:47 am

Man dies in hospital after fire in Hamilton apartment building

By Staff The Canadian Press

Firefighters attend a blaze at an apartment building on Hess Street South in Hamilton, Ont., on Oct. 6, 2017.

Andrew Collins
A A

HAMILTON – One person is dead following an apartment fire in Hamilton early Friday.

Police say the fire broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. in a 17-storey building on Hess Street South.

An unresponsive male was found in the apartment and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he died in hospital.

Police say his name won’t be released until relatives are notified.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Apartment Fire
fatal apartment fire
Fatal Fire
fatal fire in Hamilton
Hamilton Fire
hess street south

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News