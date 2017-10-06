B.C. environmental group unhappy with how Site C is being handled

The Wilderness Committee wants to see someone held responsible for what it calls a lack of transparency surrounding the Site C project.

Campaign Director Joe Foy says the former Liberal government should have allowed the B.C. Utilities Commission review the mega project, before B.C. Hydro began work in the Peace Country.

“That verges on criminal in my view and it steals money from every one of our pockets. I should say we are owed an explanation. We are owed an investigation and if there was any law breaking, people should be held accountable.”

The B.C. Liberals did not respond to a request for comment.

As well, The Wilderness Committee wants the provincial government to compensate construction workers who moved there to build the dam and may be laid off.

“It’s not their fault that the previous provincial government went forward with this terrible project without putting it in front of the BC Utilities Commission. That’s how we got into this mess – this multi-billion dollar mess.”

Foy went on to say Indigenous bands, farmers and land owners should also be paid by the government.

He says B.C. will save money stopping the 8.3-billion dollar mega-project, and can use that for compensation packages.

On Thursday the BC Utilities Commission’s held its ninth community input session on the project, with the final two planned for next week on Vancouver Island.

A First Nations input session is scheduled for Friday morning in Vancouver.