Regina introduces new snow routes

Changes could be coming to a street near you.

The City of Regina is creating new snow routes as part of a pilot project starting Nov. 1.

When there’s more than 5 cm of snow and the city gives eight hours notice, vehicles will be banned from parking in snow lanes for 24 hours.

“This is something that most major Canadian cities that get any sort of amount of snowfall use,” he added.

The city held several open houses last fall, and the majority of people were in favour of snow routes, Kyle said.

Five kilometres of roads will be affected:

o Victoria Avenue from Broad Street east to Winnipeg Street

o Winnipeg Street from Victoria Avenue to College Avenue

o College Avenue from Winnipeg Street to Arcola Avenue

“When we chose these routes we also looked at what was available for parking on side streets in the neighbourhoods and around, and there is parking capacity on the side streets,” Kyle said. “As well, most houses have either rear lanes or driveways that should be able to accommodate at least two vehicles.

Those who don’t move their vehicles could face a $110 fine.

“We’re hoping to get voluntary compliance so we don’t have to tow people,” Kyle said. “Our plan is to give a grace period because it is something new. If we weren’t getting voluntary compliance, towing is something we could look at because it is in the bylaw as part of the snow route.”

The pilot project is costing the city $82,000.

The city will notify people through Twitter, Facebook, email, the city website and public service announcements.

A second information session will be held on Oct. 11 at St. Mary’s Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.