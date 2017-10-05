Politics
B.C. Premier returns from First Ministers’ meeting amid disagreement over pot revenue

By Reporter/Legislative Bureau  CKNW

File Photo. B.C. Premier John Horgan has returned from the First Ministers meeting in Ottawa, where topics from NAFTA to pot legislation were discussed.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is back from a first ministers meeting in Ottawa.

Horgan says the North American Free Trade Agreement, changes to the tax structure and pot legislation topped the agenda.

He says says softwood negotiations are going well but he’s at odds with the federal government on wanting pot sales to be a revenue source.

What barely registered on the agenda was taming B.C.’s housing market and tackling housing affordability.

“I did not hear a comeback from the officials in Ottawa on that issue. We moved on to trade, which is also critically important.”

Horgan adds the province is in discussions with the federal government about adding housing stock.

