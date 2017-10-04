1 charged, 2 wanted after vicious beating of 2 men at North York illegal gambling house

A vicious fight at an illegal gambling house in North York has led to the arrest of one man and a search for two others.

Toronto police said the incident happened on Sept. 18 around 8:15 p.m. when a 52-year-old man and a 27-year-old man entered the house in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue area.

Once the two men were admitted inside by a 28-year-old man, they were immediately ambushed by two other men. The suspects beat and attacked the two men with weapons, even after the 27-year-old man lost consciousness.

Police said the 52-year-old man was pushed and locked outside of the gambling house during the attack. The man returned with a weapon of his own as him and the 27-year-old attempted to flee, but had lost control of it and was attacked with the weapon.

An arrest was made on Monday, when 28-year-old Keko Kapo, of Ajax, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Toronto police are still searching for two other men.

Ronaldo Abraham, 30, of Toronto is wanted for two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of attempted murder. He is described as standing 5’9″ tall, about 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anthony Clarke, 28, of Toronto is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Clarke is described as about 5’9″ tall, 280 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police warn not to approach the suspects if located, but to contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).