Head-on crash near Grand Forks kills 3
Three people were killed and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash near Grand Forks on Highway 3.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday, nine kilometers west of Grand Forks.
Investigators say a westbound 2012 red Hyundai Tucson crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford pick-up truck.
Two people in the Hyundai, the 37-year-old female driver and a 37-year-old passenger were killed, along with the 40-year-old male driver of the pick-up truck.
One passenger in the Hyundai and a passenger in the pick-up truck were airlifted to hospital in critical condition.
All occupants in the Hyundai were from Castlegar, while the occupants of the truck were from Genelle.
RCMP and BC Coroner Services continue to investigate the crash.
