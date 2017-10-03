Sask. couple returns home from Las Vegas after surviving deadly shooting

Carla and Jae Unser hugged their children tightly as soon as they descended the escalator at the Regina International Airport.

They were just glad to be home.

On Sunday night, the Moose Jaw couple was about ten rows back from the stage when bullets rained down on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

They got low to the ground and huddled together. Then when they hoped it was safe, they fled for their lives.

“Every time I close my eyes, it’s terrible,” Carla Unser said of remembering that night.

Jae Unser said it’s the sounds from that night that bothers him the most.

“The sights we saw, we can deal with those a little bit easier. But some of the sounds you hear going through your head once and a while…”

When they reached their hotel on Sunday night, they sat in the dark of their room and called their family.

“The first phone calls home were awful. I think everyone was just shocked and couldn’t believe it. Yesterday when we could actually facetime them, that was way better,” Carla said.

The couple said Las Vegas is eerily quiet.

“Even when we walked down to go get a cab, there was no one around,” Carla said.

The Unsers looked down on the crime scene as they flew out of the city, saying that it felt weird.

It was a relief to finally be on a plane, Carla said.

“It’s nice to know you’re back home and see everybody and getting things back to normal. It’s all you can do,” Jae said.