‘From a young age, he was fearless’: Statement from B.C. family on Las Vegas shooting victim

Jordan McIldoon was only 23 years old when his life was tragically cut short at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

He was just days away from his 24th birthday and is now one of four Canadians identified as victims in what has become known as the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

McIldoon’s mom and dad, Alan and Angela McIldoon, have now released a statement about their son and their only child, and what they want people to remember.

Our son, Jordan, was a compassionate young man who lived a life full of adventures. From a young age, he was fearless. From finding him perched on the roof of the barn at age two or having him leap into the deep end of the lake before he could swim, he was always on the go. He grew up on our acreage in Maple Ridge and so a love of the outdoors was born within him.

He loved playing hockey and snowboarding. He was an avid BMX rider and a talented downhill mountain biker, spending many summers in Whistler. When on his bike, Jordan could often be seen upside down doing a flip or roaring down a bike park with a cheeky tail whip – he was in his glory. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and driving his big redneck diesel truck. He loved NASCAR and country music and was rarely seen out of his cowboy boots.

Jordan was at his happiest while at our beloved cabin at Missezula Lake. There he spent countless hours riding dirt bikes, wakeboarding, snowmobiling and hanging with his friends from the community who were like his family. Jordan was a month shy of finishing his heavy duty mechanic apprenticeship. He was so proud that he was almost done and he loved his company, Jacob Bros Construction, especially his boss, Rick.

Jordan was a family man and was living on our property with his adored girlfriend Amber and, of course, his beloved Nana who he loved deeply and always wanted to protect.

Jordan Alan Mcildoon, you showed me how it really is to be love unconditionally. You were truly the love of my life baby. I can never express how much you meant to me. We were going to get married and have little babies together. You will forever be in my heart, until the end of time. Forever and always my love. A post shared by amber💋 (@abereza17) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

We have to share some of the incredible stories of compassion, love and support, many of it from complete strangers, which we have experienced over the last two days. Air Canada flight attendants and crew were incredibly supportive, moving us into First Class and escorting us first off the plane, to the Air Canada manager who met us and took us directly to a limo they had arranged to take us to the police station. At the family meeting place, we were supported by counsellors, volunteers, assistance dogs, the coroner, police, chaplains, Red Cross, and more. The Canadian Consular staff have been a huge help to us. The MGM Signature Hotel has provided us with a complimentary suite. We have had hugs from random strangers. I am a 30 year employee of ICBC and my colleagues and friends at work have been unwavering in their love and support. Sgt. Mitch Fox from the Ridge Meadows RCMP has been a huge help to our family in making sure our property and Nana are secure and safe while we are away dealing with this.

"He's a great boy." Family says Jordan McIldoon was in Vegas with gf celebrating birthdays at time of deadly shooting. @GlobalBC @BC1 pic.twitter.com/w2uC3of2Tt — John Hua (@JohnHua) October 2, 2017

From the people who stayed with Jordan that night and held his hand, to the first responders who had to rush in to an unimaginable scene, we would like to thank everyone for their incredible love and support. Jordan did his best to make sure Amber was safe and we know he would have helped others had he not been injured himself. We choose to focus on love over hatred and are moving forward knowing that Jordan was so incredibly loved by many. His was a life well lived. He was our only child and no words can describe our pain in losing him.

