October 3, 2017 1:31 pm

House fire in West Kelowna; cause under investigation

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

The cause of a house fire in West Kelowna is being investigated.

Smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window.

That’s what West Kelowna fire fighters first encountered when responding to a house fire Monday afternoon.

The residents of the Sunview Drive home are all okay and being assisted by Emergency Support Services.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading from the bedroom to adjacent rooms and the attic.

The cause is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

