‘Lethbridge would not be Lethbridge without Van’: Visionary Dr. Van Christou dies at age 91

Dr. Van Christou has left behind a legacy. The 91-year-old passed away Thursday. His love of the arts, passion for community and determination in business are just a few things the influential Lethbridge man will be remembered for.

“I think in particular it was Van’s tenacity, flying up and convincing the premier of the day that there should be a university in Lethbridge, that really won the day. Van was on our founding board, he was a chancellor of the university, said University of Lethbridge president, Mike Mahon.

Mahon knew Christou well and said the 91-year-old has left a lasting impact on the community.

“He was an orthodontist and a very successful one, for I think 37 years, but he was also an artist. He was a beautiful photographer, in fact I have one of his books that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” added Mahon.

A passionate photographer and lover of the arts, Christou founded the Allied Arts Council, Southern Alberta Art Gallery and the Yates Centre.

“I think Van was a true leader he had tremendous vision and he matched it with the tenacity to make things happen and he was one of those people who when everybody else said no, he said ‘yeah, we can make this happen’,” said Suzanne Lint with the Allied Arts Council of Lethbridge.

He contributed to an extensive art collection at the U of L in honour of his wife Helen, the university’s art gallery also bears her name. Van was also named citizen of the year in 2014 and just recently was given a Blackfoot name.

“He had such a tremendous impact in all facets of life in this community. Lethbridge would not be Lethbridge without Van,” said Lint.

You can find Dr. Van Christou’s obituary here.