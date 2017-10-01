Saskatoon police vigilant in wake of Edmonton vehicle attacks
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) issued a statement after vehicle attacks shook Edmonton this weekend.
An Edmonton Police Service officer outside Commonwealth Stadium was among those injured on Saturday night.
SPS officials said Sunday they wish to reassure the people of Saskatoon in light of the recent attacks in Edmonton.
Saskatoon officers are to remain vigilant, while the public is being asked to report any suspicious behavior immediately.
Officials said SPS is among the network of law enforcement agencies regularly updated by the RCMP, who assess the national threat level.
SPS officials said they are in the process of reaching out to leaders of Saskatoon’s Muslim community to address any concerns they may have.
